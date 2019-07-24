Nigerian Side Enyimba Sign Former Kotoko Striker Abass Mohammed

Nigerian side, Enyimba United have signed former Asante Kotoko attacker Abass Mohammed.

The former Medeama striker was released by Kotoko in March this year and has since been left without a club.

He joins fellow Ghanaians Farouk Mohammed and Fatau Dauda at the Nigerian Champions.

The 25-year-old will hope to breathe life back into his career which took a nosedive following his move to Kotoko two years ago, not helped by a long niggling knee injury.