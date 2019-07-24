Newcastle Sign Brazilian Striker Joelinton From Hoffenheim

Newcastle United have signed striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim for a club-record £40m fee on a six-year deal.

The 22-year-old Brazilian is Steve Bruce’s first signing since he was named the club’s new head coach on Wednesday, replacing Rafael Benitez.

Joelinton scored 11 goals in 35 games for Hoffenheim last season, with seven of those coming in the Bundesliga.

He started his career at Brazilian side Sport Recife before moving to Germany in 2015.

The deal smashes the previous club record fee of £20m paid for Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron from MLS side Atlanta United in January.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Joelinton, who will wear the number nine shirt at St James’ Park. “I know it is a huge responsibility, the great Alan Shearer, the team’s biggest idol [wore it]. I know it is a big responsibility, but I am prepared.

“I know it is a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility.

“I know that everybody at the club has faith in me having brought me here. I hope to contribute on the pitch. I am happy and prepared.

“Rest assured there will be no shortage of desire and dedication to score lots of goals and honour the number nine shirt.”

Bruce said: “The kid has got an exciting time ahead of him. He is a smashing young player and we are obviously delighted to get him. It is been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody.

“He has got everything that a modern-day player wants. He is big, strong and athletic, and of course, he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important.”