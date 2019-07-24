Sports Minister To Face Parliament Today Over Black Stars 2019 AFCON Budget

The Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah will appear before parliament today to answer questions on the performance of the Black Stars at the just-ended 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The sector minister is also expected to respond to queries from Members of Parliament about the team’s budget for the competition.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, majority leader in parliament revealed last week Friday that the Minister would address concerns about the Black Stars’ early exit from the AFCON on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Majority leader explained parliament has been arranging an appropriate schedule for the minister to answer such questions even before MPs like Kumbungu legislator Ras Mubarak raised it in Parliament.

“I have been in communication with the minister and the agreement had already been done,” the Leader of Parliament, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu revealed.

“ The only matter left is a choice between Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

A number of issues have been raised about the budget for the senior national team’s accounts for the continental showpiece with a number of figures, including as much as $8m, being mentioned.

Mr. Asiamah is expected to provide some clarity on exactly how much was allocated to the team and how much was spent at the tournament, with the Black Stars crashing out earlier than many had expected.

Speculation has been rife since the end of the AFCON, which was eventually won by Algeria, that a number of fans and journalists were flown to Egypt by the government.

He will also touch on the team’s early exit and factors that might have contributed to it.

The Black Stars finished top of their group at the AFCON drawing their first two games against Benin and Cameroon before a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau set up a Round of 16 tie against Tunisia.

The Round of 16 exit was the worse performance from the Stars since AFCON 2006, incidentally staged in Egypt as the Stars have been regular semi-finalists in the past five tournaments, with two final berths.

As four-time champions, the and due to their previous record, the Stars were among the favourites at the competition but after five points from their three group matches against Benin (2-2), Cameroun (0-0) and Guinea Bissau (2-0), they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage by Tunisia on penalties.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament of Atwima Mponua Constituency had led the ‘Year of Return’ campaign and gave the highest assurance at the Jubilee House when the President hosted the team to a farewell reception, that the Stars were going to lift the trophy and end Ghana's agonising wait for a fifth since last winning it in 1982.