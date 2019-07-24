CAF CC: Ricardo Da Rocha Must Qualify Us For The Money Zone, Says Ashgold President

President of Ashgold SC, Kwaku Frimpong has confirmed targets for new coach Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha.

The Brazilian tactician was named as the head coach of the club as the replacement for Norwegian Kjetil Zachariassen who has left for regional rivals Asante Kotoko.

Ashgold are set to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup in the upcoming season, their campaign starting with a showdown with Equatoguinean club Akonangui FC next month.

"The target for the coach is to reach the money zone in the Caf Confederation Cup and also win the league domestically," Frimpong told Ashh FM.

"I know coach Ricardo Da Rocha to be a very good coach during his period at Ebusua Dwarfs and I know he will bring a positive impact on Ashgold SC.

"Players of Ashgold play beautiful football but they are not strong.

"I needed a coach who can combine the two, so it's the reason why I brought Ricardo Da Rocha."

Da Rocha signed a four-year deal with the Miners.