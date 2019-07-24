Kotoko Unveils Striker Augustine Okrah

Asante Kotoko have secured the services of talented attacker, Augustine Okrah to strengthen the team ahead of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League, which starts next month.

The Porcupines have been drawn against Nigerian side, Kano Pillars in the first preliminary round match.

The addition to the playing body, Augustine Okrah comes in with a groundswell of experience having played for usual CAF inter-club competition campaigners, Al Merrikh and Al Hilal of Sudan.

Accra Representative, Edmund Ackah confirmed the signing of Okrah late Tuesday indicating that the necessary documentation for the player’s recruitment and registration have all been duly procured and worked on.

Okrah was at the club secretariat, donning the famous red jersey full of smiles and brimming with confidence as he prepared to join his teammates for preparation for the away fixture against Kano Pillars on the weekend of August 9 to 11.