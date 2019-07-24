Modern Ghana logo

24.07.2019 Football News

Hearts of Oak Finally Sign Dominic Eshun From Karela United [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Accra Hearts of Oak have finally signed Karela United defender Dominic Eshun.

The promising 19-year-old defender signed a deal with the Ghana Premier League side in November 2018, while he was still under contract with his mother club, Karela.

This became a tussle between the two clubs with Karela United reporting the case to the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, May 2, 2019, ruled in favour of Karela United indicating that the player was still under contract and had been ordered to re-join the team.

The statement, however, did not spell out the details of the contract.

Earlier, the club posted a recorded video of the player in which he said he could not wait for the season to start in order to display his talent.

"Since I was a child my dream has always been to play for Accra Hearts of Oak. My grandfather used to support Hearts and he told me about the history of the club. My grandfather said that even when it was left for a second to end proceedings on the pitch, the players always did wonders.

"My grandfather also said that whenever they sang the club's anthem, it gingered the players and boosted their confidence to overpower their opponents," Eshun recounted in the short documentary.

He continued: "I wish the league has started and we have come on the pitch to hear the fans sing the anthem. My name is Dominic Eshun. Never say die until the bones are rotten."

