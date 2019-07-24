Ashgold Sign Brazilian Forward Damasceno On Four-Year Deal

Ashantigold SC have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Marco Aurelio Silva Damasceno to strengthen the team for this year’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The striker who arrived in the country last Sunday in the company of Brazilian coach, Ricardo da Rocha, was handed a four-year contract by the management of Ashantigold.

Damasceno was recommended by Coach da Rocha who also signed a four-year deal with Ashgold last Monday.

And according to Dr Kwaku Frimpong, the demands of both the coach and the player were reasonable.

He expressed the hope that the two would bring their experience to bear on the well-drilled Ashgold side as they sought to make an impact on the CAF Confederation Cup.

Unlike Damasceno who will be tasting African football for the first time, Coach da Rocha made his debut in Africa in 2007 when he handled the Cape Verde national team.

He also made a mark in the Ghana Premier League in the 2016/2017 season when he transformed Ebusua Dwarfs from a relegation-threatened side to finish fourth.

He was a former player of the Brazilian side, Serra FC