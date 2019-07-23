OFFICIAL: Bulgarian Giants Levski Sofia Signs Nasiru Mohammed From BK Häcken

Bulgarian giant, Levski Sofia has announced the signing of Ghanaian international Nasiru Mohammed from Swedish top-flight club BK Häcken.

The player and his handlers have been in talks with the management of Levski in the past week over a possible transfer. After agreeing to terms, he has left BK Häcken where he spent eight seasons as a player.

The 25-year-old is a former Ghana U-17 star and has cost Levski Sofia $3 million. The amount is expected to go up due to some add-ons included in the contract.

He leaves BK Häcken after making 9 appearances and scoring one goal for them in the Allsvenskan.

Levski Sofia has qualified for the second round of the Europa League which means Nassiru Mohammed will have the opportunity of tasting Europa’s second-tier competition when they come up against Cypriot side Larnaca.