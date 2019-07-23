Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.07.2019 Football News

EXCLUSIVE: Getafe Set To Make Official Bid To Alaves To Sign Wakaso

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
EXCLUSIVE: Getafe Set To Make Official Bid To Alaves To Sign Wakaso
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

According to reports, Spanish La Liga side, Getafe will be making an official bid to Deportivo Alaves to try and secure the services of Ghanaian International Mubarak Wakaso before the start of the upcoming regular season.

The midfield dynamo seems to have become surplus to requirement at his side following the appointment of new manager Asier Garitano who replaced Abelardo at the tail end of the 2018/2019 season.

Management of Getafe, on the other hand, foresees a difficult season ahead and has decided to bring in some reinforcement to give their squad a boost.

They recently tried to sign Nigerian international James Igbekeme from Real Zaragoza but later dropped their interest following their inability to meet the high demands of the club.

They have now turned their attention to the Black Stars midfielder whom they believe can equally provide the needed stability for their team in the center of the park.

If they manage to poach Wakaso away from Alaves, he will be reunited with manager Jose Bordalás who he worked under during his stint with Elche.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
TOP STORIES

New IGP Appointment Good For Akufo-Addo, Not Ghana – MP

5 hours ago

₵10k Reward For Information On whereabouts Of Missing Toyota...

5 hours ago

body-container-line