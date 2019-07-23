EXCLUSIVE: Getafe Set To Make Official Bid To Alaves To Sign Wakaso

According to reports, Spanish La Liga side, Getafe will be making an official bid to Deportivo Alaves to try and secure the services of Ghanaian International Mubarak Wakaso before the start of the upcoming regular season.

The midfield dynamo seems to have become surplus to requirement at his side following the appointment of new manager Asier Garitano who replaced Abelardo at the tail end of the 2018/2019 season.

Management of Getafe, on the other hand, foresees a difficult season ahead and has decided to bring in some reinforcement to give their squad a boost.

They recently tried to sign Nigerian international James Igbekeme from Real Zaragoza but later dropped their interest following their inability to meet the high demands of the club.

They have now turned their attention to the Black Stars midfielder whom they believe can equally provide the needed stability for their team in the center of the park.

If they manage to poach Wakaso away from Alaves, he will be reunited with manager Jose Bordalás who he worked under during his stint with Elche.