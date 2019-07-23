AC Milan Target Alfred Duncan Insist He Is Happy At Sassuolo

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has noted that he is happy and enjoying his stay at Italian Serie A side Sassuolo despite speculations linking him with a move to AC Milan.

The 23-year-old has been playing his football in the Italian Serie A for the past couple of seasons and has established himself as a reliable midfielder within the setup of Sassuolo, especially under manager De Zerbi.

Growing rumors have linked him with a move to AC Milan with the side eager to secure his services before the start of the upcoming season.

Speaking in a recent interview, however, the Alfred Duncan has reiterated that he is happy at Sassuolo because he is playing his best football under De Zerbi who has allowed him to play the way he has always dreamt of playing since childhood.

“Sassuolo is a point of arrival for me, I am very happy here. Here is a convinced and ambitious family, that's all for me. In fact, with De Zerbi I see the football that I have always dreamed of as a child and I enjoy having fun with my companions”, he said.

Commenting on the current competition in the team, he shared, “Internal competition makes the team grow, we all know we have high-level comrades and we must, therefore, give more to deserve the shirt as the holders. Personally, I am happy to play with great players like Traoré, young but already very strong, Locatelli, Magnanelli, and Bourabia”.

Duncan is still one of the top players for De Zerbi and will be instrumental for Sassuolo throughout the 2019/2020 campaign.