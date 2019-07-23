Thomas Partey Set To Miss Atletico Madrid’s Pre-Season Matches

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey is set to miss Atletico Madrid’s upcoming pre-season matches in the U.S and Mexico as they intensify preparations for the 2019/2020 season.

The player recently represented his country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament where they were disappointingly knocked out at the round of 16 stage by Tunisia.

Due to that he has been given some days off and was left out of the team’s squad that traveled to the U.S.A to step up their pre-season training.

Whiles in the U.S, Atletico Madrid will play three matches against Chivas Guadalajara, Real Madrid, and the American League 'All-Star'.

The first match with Chivas will be played on Wednesday, July 24 before moving on to play Real Madrid on Saturday. The final match with the American League All-Star will be played next week after which the team will travel to Mexico.

The pre-season tour to Mexico will see the La Liga giant engaging in another international friendly match before they return Spain to wait for the start of the 2019/2020 regular season.

Partey will miss all the matches will join his teammates to train before the official start of the season.