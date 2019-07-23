Bordeaux New Signing Enoch Kwarteng Vows To Battle For A Place In Starting Eleven

Ghanaian international, Enoch Kwarteng stressed that he is ready to battle for a place in the starting lineup of his new side FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

The young right-back joined the French side in the current transfer window from FC Nantes after penning a four-year deal with the side.

His transfer came on the back of his impressive performance with Nantes in the previous season where he showed that he is one that can be relied on at the back.

Having completed the move though, the 22-year-old now faces strong competition from Raul Bellanova and Youssouf Sabaly.

In a recent interview, Enoch Kwarteng was asked whether he relishes breaking into the starting eleven of the team especially with Raul Bellanova and Youssouf Sabaly around. He responded, “I'm ready to go to battle”.

The Ghanaian has already displayed his quality during a pre-season match with Bordeaux and has vowed to continue working hard to ensure he gets the nod over the other defenders.