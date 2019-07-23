Ghanaian Winger Osei Barnes Joins Portuguese Side Academica de Coimbra

Former Ghana U-20 [Black Satellites] forward Osei Barnes has joined Portuguese lower-tier side Academica de Coimbra from Pacos de Ferreira.

The 24-year-old winger joins Academica on a one year deal with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Barnes, made 20 appearances last season for Pacos and scored three goals as they sealed qualification to the topflight.

“I am very happy to be here, Academica is a very big club. Everybody in League 2 wants to qualify, we have to work hard I am here to give my best for the club,” Barnes stated after signing his contract.

“Academica deserves to be in the first league and we will do our best to move up.”

The Adu Gyamfi SHS graduate has also previously had stints with Uniao da Madeira and Arouca.