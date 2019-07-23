Ghana's David Accam Named In MLS Team Of The Week

Ghanaian forward, David Accam, has been named in the Major League Soccer (MLS) team of the week following his stellar performance over the weekend.

The Columbus Crew striker scored a sublime goal in the 46th minute during his side’s 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact to end their five winless streak in the MLS.

The goal marked Accam's debut since signing for the Black and Gold side and making him the first Crew player to make it to the Team of the Week since June 1 when Santos last made it.

However, the 28-year-old becomes the sixth Columbus Crew player to be named to MLS Team of the Week so far this year.

He joined the likes of centre-back Gaston Sauro who received the honour during Week 1 after scoring the game-tying goal. Gyasi Zardes followed in Week 2 after scoring a brace.

Zack Steffen also earned a place in the Team of the Week honours in Week 3, 5 and 6 before Federico Higuain was bestowed the honour in Week followed by Santos in Week 14.

The Ghanaian who was named among the substitutes together with Brad Guzan, Larrys Mabiala, James Sands, Hassani Dotson, Alexandru Mitrita and Mauro Manotas.

Hat-trick hero and LA Galaxy star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic lead the first team that consists of players including goalkeeper, Matt Turner, left-back Kai Wagner, Andrew Farrel, and Amro Tarek.

The rest are Luis Gil, Jesus Ferreira, Valeri "Vako" Qazaishvili, Julian Gressel, Brian Fernández and Josef Martinez.