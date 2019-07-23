Footballer Presented With Live Chicken After Emerging MOTM

Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke was presented a live chicken after his Man of the Match performance against Karonga United at the weekend.

Hajoke, who scored a brace in the 5-0 thrashing in Malawi, looked in a state of confusion as the fan handed him the animal from a cardboard box inscribed 'Kajoke BB'.

The fan also painted red stripes on the chicken to signify the traditional colours of the Super League side.

It was a token of appreciation from the supporter, according to Malawi24.

"You just got to love a Bullets supporter." the club said on their official Facebook account.

"Striker Hassan Kajoke receiving a chicken from a fan at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday after bagging two goals in our 5-0 win over Karonga United."

This isn't the only example of bizarre Man of the Match awards going viral.

In South Africa, a Mamelodi Sundowns forward received 5GB of mobile data for his performance.

While in Zimbabwe, crates of beer have been handed to MOTM winners.

In terms of Man of the Match awards, Lionel Messi is the undisputed king.

He has won an incredible 225 MOTM trophies since the 2010/11 season, which is 100 more than second-place Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fact that there's only two players to have compiled more than a hundred awards since the 2010/11 campaign is testament to his genius.