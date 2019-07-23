Kwesi Appiah Submits AFCON Report To Ghana FA

Coach Kwesi Appiah has submitted his technical report to the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to Graphic Sports, the 54-year-old submitted a copy to the GFA last week, following the Black Stars’ woeful performance in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kwesi Appiah was reportedly asked by the Normalization Committee to submit a technical report of Black Stars’ participation in the tournament, as in line with normal procedure.

Meanwhile, Black Stars Management Committee chaired Dr K.K. Sarpong also is expected to submit his report to the Normalization Committee.

The reports are necessary to help the Normalization Committee ascertain and evaluate the shortfalls of the Black Stars in Egypt ahead of subsequent tournaments.

The former Al Khartoum manager, in particular, has been under intense criticism following another poor performance by Ghana at the AFCON.

The Black Stars exited the tournament at the round of 16 stage after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia.

A section of the public has blamed the team’s poor performance on Appiah and have subsequently called for his sack.

Kwesi Appiah's contract doesn’t run out until December this year.