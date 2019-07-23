Ghana’s Kingsley Schindler Scores As FC Köln Beat Vfl Osnabrück 3-0

Ghanaian international, Kingsley Schindler bagged a goal to help German Bundesliga side FC Köln post an emphatic 3-0 victory over lower division side VfL Osnabrück in a pre-season friendly last Sunday.

The German-born Ghanaian midfielder showed fine form for his side and dazzled fans with his displays as his side continued their preparations for the upcoming season.

The pacey attacker sent in a cross to assist Jhon Cordoba for the opening goal for the Billy Goats.

Then later in the game, Dominick Drexler doubled the lead for the side after the Ghanaian had linked up play nicely with other attackers.

Kingsley Schindler started off the second half with an improved tempo in his play and made it 3-0 for FC Köln following a jaw-dropping solo run.

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga returnees from Holstein Kiel in the summer transfer window and is hoping to play a key role for the side when the 2019/2020 season starts.