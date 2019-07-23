Modern Ghana logo

23.07.2019 Football News

Ashgold Name Ricardo Da Rocha As New Head Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana Premier League side, Ashanti Gold have appointed Ricardo Da Rocha as head Coach.

The Brazilian tactician returns to the country after a previous coaching spell with Ebusua Dwarfs.

Da Rocha arrived in the country on Sunday evening and signed a deal with the Club after a fruitful talk with the Miners.

His first challenge will be to lead the side in the CAF Confederation Cup competition which begins next month.

Ashanti Gold went in for the Coach (Da Rocha) after Kjetil Zachariassen who guided them to win the NC Special Cup left for Kotoko.

The former Ghana Premier League Champions are expected to announce the appointment of the Coach this week.

body-container-line