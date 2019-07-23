Fatawu Dauda Optimistic Of Regaining His Black Stars Position

Enyimba FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has reiterated that he is confident of making a return to the Black Stars squad in the near future.

The former Ashgold shot-stopper has not featured for the senior national team after the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil but insists he is optimistic and with his fine form will eventually lead to a recall.

“I’m still active and still playing. It’s about the selection; if I’m doing well and they select me, why not, I will come and serve my nation,”. Dauda told Citi Sports.

Fatau Dauda has played 24 times for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2008.

The 34-year-old played a key role to help Enyimba FC win the Nigerian top-flight last season.