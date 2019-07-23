Augustine Okrah Rejoins Asante Kotoko After 8 Years Ahead Of Africa Campaign

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of former BK Hacken attacker Augustine Okrah on a two-year deal with an option of renewal.

The enterprising forward rejoined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent, eight years after leaving the porcupine Warriors in a painful note.

The return of the former Ghana Premier League MVP and top scorer comes at a time when Kotoko are augmenting their squad for the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.

The former Ghana U20 star was available on a free transfer after leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC.

He becomes the eleventh signing of the 'Kum Apem' lads ahead of their 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign with the deal expected to be announced in the coming days.

Okrah has previously played for Liberty Professionals, Bechem United, Smouha SC and Sudanese sides Al Hilal and Al Merrikh.