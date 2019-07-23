VIDEO: Hearts Of Oak Officially Unveil Promising Winger Dominic Eshun

Ghana Premier League giant, Accra Hearts of Oak has officially unveiled promising winger Dominic Eshun after agreeing to terms with Anyinase based side Karela United a couple of weeks ago.

The Accra based side completed the signing of the player last year when American Mark Noonan was still at post as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

Karela United challenged the transfer of the player right away and took the matter to the Player Status Committee on the grounds that Dominic Eshun was still under contract with them.

Following fruitful discussions between the parties, Hearts reached an agreement with Karela for them to proceed to legally secure the services of the winger.

He has now been unveiled for the second time by the Phobians who decided to add style to their presentation.

Watch the official unveiling of Dominic Eshun in the video below.