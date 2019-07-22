Malik Jabir Fears Kotoko Might Fail To Adequately Prepare For Kano Pillars Clash

Ex-Kumasi Asante Kotoko player, Malik Jabir has revealed that he is fearful the Ghana Premier League Club will not be able to adequately prepare for their clash with Kano Pillars at the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors secured qualification for CAF’s top tier inter-club competition last month when they emerged as champions of the tier 1 of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

With the competition set to commence next month, the Reds have been paired to play the Nigerian side in the first round.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM ahead of the clash, Malik Jabir who is also a former technical director for Kano Pillars has noted that the main disadvantage of Kotoko going into that game is whether they will have enough time to prepare or not.

“The only disadvantage Kotoko will face is that they have new technical handlers and the team will not have much time to prepare for their first game”, he said.

He further noted that Kano Pillars is a very well run club and will give the Kotoko a tough match when they visit Nigeria for the first leg.

“Kano Pillars is a big team in the Kano State in Nigeria with very good and talented players”.

“Kano Pillars is being managed by their governor and every dealings within the team is done by him and not individuals as it is being done here in Ghana.

“They have a lot of advantages ahead of Kotoko because they have good training facilities for their players.

“Kano Pillars have a large fan base, their stadium is always filled to its capacity whenever they are playing games so Kotoko should be ready for their supporters”, Malik Jabir shared.

The first leg of the tie will be played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Nigeria on Sunday, August 10, 2019.