Hearts Of Oak Release Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah And Defender Yusif Alhassan

Ghana Premier League giant, Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed that they have released goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and defender Yusif Alhassan from their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

This is part of the clubs plans to prepare a squad that will compete in the local league when the necessary arrangement is made by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC).

Ernest Sowah and Yusif Alhassan were part of the Phobians squad for the Special Competition but failed to play any part.

Having warmed the bench in the just ended competition, the Accra based side has declared them as surplus to requirement and has opted to release them to create space for some new additions.

“Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and defender Yusif Alhassan have both been released from the club. We wish the two players the best of luck in their careers going forward”, Hearts shared in a post on their official Twitter handle today.