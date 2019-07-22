OFFICIAL: Kotoko Signs Karela United's Patrick Yeboah

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Patrick Yeboah from Karela United on a three-year deal.

Yeboah will most likely replace captain Amos Frimpong, who was released few days ago to complete his move to Guinean side, Kaloum Stars after 11 years with the club.

The Porcupine Warriors terminated the contract of Ivorian striker Adingra Moussa only six days after completing the deal. No reasons were given for the decision.

Kotoko are also hoping to cash in on top striker Songne Yacouba, who is attracting interest from a number of clubs around the continent including Al Hilal of Sudan and South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Yeboah will be competing in the Ghana Premier League and the Caf Champions League in the new season.

The Ghanaian champions have been drawn against Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.