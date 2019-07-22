Ethan Ampadu Joins RB Leipzig On Loan From Chelsea

Premier League side, Chelsea have loaned Ghanaian defender Ethan Ampadu has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old Welsh-born failed to make a Premier League appearance last season under former coach Maurizio Sarri after signing a new five-year deal in September 2018.

Ampadu did not travel to China for Chelsea's pre-season tour and manager Frank Lampard, speaking last week, said he was keen for him to go out on loan.

"I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year, so I'm a big fan," he said.

"But with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.

"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That's a slight disappointment, but it's to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case."