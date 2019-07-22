GCB Bank MD To Grace Ghana’s Fastest Human At Legon On Saturday

Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, Managing Director of GCB Bank, will join guests, patrons and athletics fans at the sports stadium of the University of Ghana, Legon, for the Accra open of the 2019 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human.

Mr Sowah, an enthusiastic athletics fan, has accepted to be the Special Guest when the train recruiting budding athletes for a national competition stops in Accra on Saturday.

“The thrills from the competition have attracted special interest, and just as there was a great attendance in Kumasi with the presence of some personalities, many people have also expressed interest in attending the Accra event, which is the final stop, and we are happy to have the MD for GCB Bank accepting to grace the occasion as the special guest,” Reks Brobbey, the main organiser of the event, told the media.

The races, mainly sprint events, have already been held in three zonal points — Tamale, Kumasi and Cape Coast — with 197 athletes qualifying for the next stage of the competition to vie for slots for the grande finale which will be the GNPC Speedsters Club.

For Saturday’s event, those who failed to make it in the previous events are expected to challenge athletes from Accra for spots for the final stage in September.

According to Mr Brobbey, following the final in September, four exceptionally talented athletes will get the opportunity to be selected would be given a year’s scholarship to be trained by professional coaches in a bid to polish their talent and possibly turn them into national stars.

So far the competition has helped unearth some talented sprinters who represented Ghana in the Commonwealth Games last year, including Hor Halutie, and he promised to continue with their search to ensure Ghana returned to its glorious days in athletics.

“After the September final, four athletes will be selected for an all-expenses-paid grooming at the GNPC Speedsters club for a year.

“All that is an effort to revive Ghana’s athletics and unearth potential athletes to be groomed into stars”, Brobby added.

In Saturday’s event is specially opened for athletes in Accra, Volta and Eastern.

Like previous competitions, it is going to be keen and all athletics fans must find their way to the Legon Sports Stadium.

Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, GCB Bank, Adidas, Indomie Instant Noodles, Moringa King, Wrenco Printing, Kriate Lync and Pippas Gym.