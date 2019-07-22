Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing Brings Excitement To Osu

It was fireworks at Osu in Accra on Saturday night when the Fist of Fury boxing league made a return with some exciting semi-final bouts.

The first semi-finals witnessed seven amateur fights with boxers going at each other in search for a place at the grand finale scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena on August 3.

The night started with the 49kg fight between Mohammed Aryeetey and Derick Mensah with the former winning all three rounds.

Michael Abban was also too strong for Moses Adjei in the 52kg category, winning 3-0 to progress to the next stage.

In the 56kg, Daniel Gorsh also defeated Bernard Ankrah 3-0 while Enoch Tetteh was a 2-1 winner over Emmanuel Sackey in the 60kg category.

Felix Nunoo was also a 2-1 victor over John Amebele in the 64kg encounter, while Daniel Oduro also beat Stephen Quaye with the same margin to win the 69kg fight.

It was an easy win for Michael Bibi in the 75kg as his opponent Michael Arhin was disqualified because he was a professional.

The next semi-final bouts would be staged on July 26 at Sukura in Accra with the finals which would combine both amateur and professional fights, slated for August 3 at the arena.