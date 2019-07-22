Desire FC Wins Northern Zone Of Betway Football Talent Hunt

The Betway Football Talent Search has produced interesting results with Obuasi-based Desire FC emerging champions of the Northern Zone on Saturday, 20th July 2019.

They have also become the first team to qualify for the national finals of the 2019 edition.

Desire FC beat off stiff competition from seven other teams namely Jachie Stars, Mex FC, Asec FC, Hamburg FC, Sampdoria FC and Tamale Utrecht FC to be crowned champions at the Ejisu Community Park.

They won the final match 1-0 against Kumasi-based Asec FC

The Betway Talent Search coaches Stephen Appiah, Godfried Aduobe, Thabo Senong, Maxwell Konadu, Sam Johnson, Eric Antwi Ofori, Helman Mkhalele and Augustine Ahinful picked the best players from the losing teams to form a team that will join Desire FC in the finals.

The Betway Talent Search Coaches were thrilled by the talent and passion exhibited by the players this year.

“These players have shown their willingness to be scouted. They have shown potential to play in competitive leagues in Ghana and internationally. Talent is all about willingness, will power, game intelligence and the technical ability of the players.” Ex Bafana Bafana player Thabo Senong said.

The national finals is scheduled for August 3, 2019, at the Lizzy’s Sports Complex but it will take place after two teams have emerged from the Southern Zone which comprises of teams from the Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Central, Western and Western North Regions.

The Southern Zone competition is set for Saturday, July 27 the Winneba United Park.

This is the third year running that Ghana’s Leading sports betting firm is offering players opportunities to earn professional contracts with clubs in Ghana.