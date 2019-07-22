Mane To Miss Liverpool’s Community Shield Clash With Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss the club’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

Speaking to the club’s website, Klopp said Mane will arrive after the City game after being given an extended holiday following his involvement in the Africa Nations and might not be ready for their opening game of the season too.

“He (Mane) is in good shape. Obviously, they had a celebration in Senegal and I'm happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw second place as a success, which is nice.

Holiday

“He is now on holiday, not the longest one, he will be back on August 5, after the Manchester City game. That means he had two weeks. There are four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea (in the UEFA Super Cup),” Klopp said.

The forward has had a busy summer after reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal with his nation losing 1-0 against Algeria in the final on July 19.

His club side has already returned to pre-season action and took part in a losing effort against Sevilla on Sunday night.