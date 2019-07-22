22.07.2019 Football News What's Happening In The World Of Friendly Football This Week? By futaa JUL 22, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS There's not much happening in the world of competitive football at the moment, but there's a host of friendlies involving big clubs between now and Sunday.We've got all of the details and kickoff times here as some top European sides fine-tune their preparations for the 2019/2020 season.Full friendly schedule 🤝 Monday 🇩🇿 Algeria fans bask in the success of your teamTuesday 😮 Barcelona vs Chelsea Real Madrid vs Arsenal Bayern vs AC MilanWednesday 🇮🇹 Juventus vs InterThursday 🏴 Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool vs Sporting LisbonFriday 🇪🇸 Real Madrid vs Atletico MadridSaturday 💰 PSG vs Inter Sunday ☀️ Arsenal vs Lyon Liverpool vs Napoli
What's Happening In The World Of Friendly Football This Week?
There's not much happening in the world of competitive football at the moment, but there's a host of friendlies involving big clubs between now and Sunday.
We've got all of the details and kickoff times here as some top European sides fine-tune their preparations for the 2019/2020 season.
Full friendly schedule 🤝
Monday 🇩🇿
Tuesday 😮
Wednesday 🇮🇹
Thursday 🏴
Friday 🇪🇸
Saturday 💰
Sunday ☀️