Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22.07.2019 Football News

What's Happening In The World Of Friendly Football This Week?

By futaa
What's Happening In The World Of Friendly Football This Week?
JUL 22, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

There's not much happening in the world of competitive football at the moment, but there's a host of friendlies involving big clubs between now and Sunday.

We've got all of the details and kickoff times here as some top European sides fine-tune their preparations for the 2019/2020 season.

Full friendly schedule 🤝

722201921551 i41p266ffa inseasonschedule3

Monday 🇩🇿

  • Algeria fans bask in the success of your team

Tuesday 😮

  • Barcelona vs Chelsea
  • Real Madrid vs Arsenal
  • Bayern vs AC Milan

Wednesday 🇮🇹

  • Juventus vs Inter

Thursday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • Liverpool vs Sporting Lisbon

Friday 🇪🇸

  • Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Saturday 💰

  • PSG vs Inter

Sunday ☀️

  • Arsenal vs Lyon
  • Liverpool vs Napoli

TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

12 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

14 hours ago

body-container-line