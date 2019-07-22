Morocco Coach Resigns

Frenchman Herve Renard has resigned as head coach of the Moroccan senior national team.

The decision ends weeks of speculation over his future, after Morocco were knocked out at the round 16 stage of the just-ended AFCON 2019 at the hands of lesser fancied Benin.

Renard, who has won the AFCON on two occasions with Zambia and Ivory Coast in 2012 and 2015, took over the Atlas Lions in 2016, but failed to repeat the winning feat in two attempts – at AFCON 2017 and 2019, falling at the quarter finals and the round of 16 respectively.