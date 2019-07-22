Former Liberty Captain Samuel Sarfo Completes Move To Al Khaleej FC

Former Liberty Professionals captain, Samuel Sarfo has joined Saudi Arabia second-tier club Al Khaleej FC on a free transfer.

The defender has been without a club in the past month after partying ways with Iranian top-flight side Saipa FC following the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

Having held fruitful discussions with Al Khaleej FC, the player has agreed to commit his future with the side and has penned a contract with them for the upcoming season.

During last season, the former Black Stars B midfielder made 31 appearances for Saipa FC in the Iranian championship and emerged as one of the best players for the side.

Samuel Sarfo is now turning his attention to his new side who are hoping to secure promotion into the top flight when the 2019/2020 season comes to an end.