CONFIRMED: Ashantigold to play Burkinabe side Rahimo FC in a friendly on Wednesday

Ghana Premier League side, Obuasi Ashanti Gold has confirmed that they will be playing Burkina Faso champions Rahimo FC in an international friendly match on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

The Miners after emerging as champions of the tier 2 of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition are set to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup.

In order to ensure the team prepares very well for the daunting task ahead, management of the club has agreed to engage Rahimo FC in a friendly match on Wednesday.

The Burkinabe side has also secured qualification to play in the upcoming CAF Champions League and will use the exercise to test the strength of their team and to sharpen all rough edges.

The team played Kotoko over the weekend but unfortunately lost at the end of 90 minutes despite taking the lead in the first half.

The match between Ashgold and Rahimo FC will be played at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium at 16:00GMT.