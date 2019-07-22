[VIDEO] Watch How Kotoko Beat Burkinabe Side Rahimo FC 2-1 Yesterday

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC 2-1 in an international friendly on Sunday afternoon at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they intensify preparations for the upcoming season.

The Porcupine Warriors have secured qualification for the next edition of the CAF Champions League after emerging as champions of the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

In a bid to ensure they prepare very well, the team engaged Rahimo Fc who has also qualified for the CAF Champions League in an international friendly over the weekend.

Two goals from midfielder Martin Antwi and new signing Kelvin Andoh was enough to hand the Kumasi based side a 2-1 win despite being on the losing side at the end of the first half.

You can watch highlights of the match in the video below:

The win is the first under new manager Kjetil Zachariassen who has replaced CK Akonnor at the club.