David Accam Hits Debut Goal For Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew star, David Accam, scored his debut goal for his MLS club to end their 10 games winless streak at the Mapfre Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old helped his side to beat Montreal Impact 2-1 and was the architect in ensuring that Montreal finished the game with 10 men.

Montreal's Bacary Sagna was showed the red card in the 55th minute after pulling Accam back and denying him an obvious goal-scoring opportunity leaving referee Robert Sibiga with no option than to send him out for an early shower.

The Ghanaian who finished as the Man-of-the-Match had to wait for a review before his goal was allowed after it was initially ruled offside in the 46th minute.

This would, however, be Accam’s fifth goal in the MLS after scoring four for the Philadelphia Union before he was recruited to Columbus Crew.

Zakaria Diallo levelled for Montreal before stoppage time but the Black and Gold would restore the lead in the second half through Josh Williams to give the Crew their first victory after beating LA Galaxy 3-1 at home on May 8.

“I think today’s game was huge for us,” Accam said. “I think we have played really well in some games, but we didn’t get a result. And today we just wanted to get a win for the club, for the fans because they deserve it”, Accam stated.