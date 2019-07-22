Kwadwo Asamoah To Have Limited Playing Time Under Antonio Conte
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Inter Milan ace, Kwadwo Asamoah, could be having a limited playing opportunity under former coach, Coach Antonio Conte who is said to introduce a new system to the Nerazzurri.
According to Tuttosport, the 28-year-old may not fit into Conte’s 3-5-2 system and he was looking at Matteo Darmian, Emerson Palmieri and Aleksandar Kolarov as a possible replacement for Ivan Perisic and Dalbert this summer.
With Asamoah as the remaining option left for the left-back role, the former Chelsea and Juventus manager boss who once considered the Ghanaian a second choice during their time at Juventus, was expected to keep Asamoah on the bench.
Perisic was said to have moved closer to exiting the Serie A side after the new manager told reporters the Croatian was unsuited to play at wing-back, while Dalbert was already heading out.
It is reported that Conte wanted to try the Croatian international in a new position this season, but unfortunately, he seems to have already given up on the experiment.
Meanwhile, Darmian can play on the left-hand side of defence but he is not left-footed making him favourite to man the left-back role ahead of Asamoah.
The other options such as Palmieri will be difficult to prize away from Chelsea and Kolarov who is 34 could not play a whole season as first choice casting doubt on his ability to be recruited to the Italian side.
