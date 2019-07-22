Isaac Atanga Scores For FC Nordsjaelland 2-1 Defeat To FC Midtjylland

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga grabbed his second goal of the season for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga on Sunday.

FC Midtjylland shockingly recorded a 2-1 home victory over FC Nordsjaelland in their clash at the MCH Arena.

The 18-year-old scored the opener for his club with a fine finish on the 6th minute of the game.

Goals from Evander and Ayo Simon Okosun on the 28th and 56th minute respectively helped the host to clinch all the needed points.

The former Right to Dream graduate lasted the full duration of the match with his compatriots Abdul Mumin.

Godsway Donyoh, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq and Clinton Antwi all played for Nordsjaelland while Maxwell Woledzi warmed the bench.

Atanga has so far scored 2 goals in two matches for FC Nordjaelland in the ongoing season.