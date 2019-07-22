22.07.2019 Football News Isaac Twum & Afeez Aremu Feature For IK Start In Win Over Hamkam By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah JUL 22, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Ghanaian pair Isaac Twum and Afeez Aremu were in action for IK Start on Sunday as they posted a 4-1 win against Hamkam in the second round of the Norwegian Division 1 League.Start commenced the second round with a convincing 4-1 victory against Hamkam at the Sparebanken Sør Arena (Kristiansand).The Ghanaian midfield duo were instrumental for their club as they clinched their 8th win of the campaign after 13 matches played.Aremu played the entire duration of the match where he played behind the striker.Isaac Twum also joined play in the 64th minute, replacing Erlend Segberg where he played from the heart of midfield.It’s a good start for IK Start to begin the second round on a good note and would only hope to move steadily on this success rope.They’re 4th on the log with a game in hand and 10 points from being on top of the table. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
