Isaac Twum & Afeez Aremu Feature For IK Start In Win Over Hamkam

Ghanaian pair Isaac Twum and Afeez Aremu were in action for IK Start on Sunday as they posted a 4-1 win against Hamkam in the second round of the Norwegian Division 1 League.

Start commenced the second round with a convincing 4-1 victory against Hamkam at the Sparebanken Sør Arena (Kristiansand).‬

‪The Ghanaian midfield duo were instrumental for their club as they clinched their 8th win of the campaign after 13 matches played.‬

‪Aremu played the entire duration of the match where he played behind the striker.‬

‪Isaac Twum also joined play in the 64th minute, replacing Erlend Segberg where he played from the heart of midfield.‬

‪It’s a good start for IK Start to begin the second round on a good note and would only hope to move steadily on this success rope.‬

‪They’re 4th on the log with a game in hand and 10 points from being on top of the table.‬