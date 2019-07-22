Ghana Football Awards: Partey Retains Footballer Of The Year Crown

Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey was again crowned best footballer in the country for the second year running at the Ghana Football Awards on Sunday.

Partey beat Mukarama Abdulai and Felix Annan to retain the individual award he won last year.

The 26-year-old also retained the foreign-based best footballer award.

Partey was instrumental as Atletico Madrid finished last season second in La Liga. He made a total of 32 appearances, scoring three goals and four assists.

During the season, He was voted Atletico Madrid's player of the month for March.

Mukarama, despite missing out on the top prize, went home with two trophies as she claimed the Women's footballer of the year and Rising Star awards.

Mukarama Abdulai

Kotoko dominated with three awards. They were adjudged best team, their shot-stopper Felix Annan was rewarded with the best goalkeeper title and striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu collected the award for the best home-based footballer.

Felix Annan was the only local player in Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Charles Kwablan Akonnor, who parted ways with Kotoko early this month, received coach of the year award for guiding the Porcupine Warriors to the group stage of last season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Joseph Esso of Hearts of Oak won the goal of the year award for his stunning strike against Dreams FC.

Below is the complete list of the award winners;

Goalkeeper of the year - Felix Annan

Team of the Year - Asante Kotoko

Future Star Award - Abdulai Mukarama

Foreign Based Player - Thomas Partey

Women's Player of the Year - Abdulai Mukarama

Goal of the Year - Joseph Esso

Footballer of the Year - Thomas Partey

Coach of the Year - Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Home-Based Player of the Year - Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Living Legends Awards - Dogo Moro and Wilberforce Mfum

—Joy Sports