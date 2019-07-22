Frank Acheampong Scores Twice As Tianjin Teda Draw 3-3 With Dalian Yifang

Ghana winger, Frank Acheampong was on target twice and provided an assist as Tianjin Teda draw 3-3 at home with Emmanuel Boateng’s Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League.

Belgium international Yannick Carrasco gave Dalian the lead in the 26th minute but Acheampong set up Sandro Wanger to snatch the equalizer after 32 minutes.

Two minutes later Acheampong scored to give Tianjin Teda the lead and turned the game on its head.

Carrasco equalised just after half time and new Rondon was introduced in the 59th minute for Boateng when Qin Sheng was sent off.

Acheampong grabbed his second from the penalty spot, it appeared as though ten-man Dalian were heading for defeat.

Rondon popped up in the penalty area with a matter of minutes left on the clock to level the scores.

Acheampong has now tallied seven goals in 19 league appearances.