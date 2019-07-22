Full List Of Winners At The 2019 Ghana Football Awards Last Night

The 2019 edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Marriot Hotel in Accra to reward sportsmen for their hard work during the 2018/2019 season.

The colourful ceremony saw the football community coming together on the night to put up a show befitting of an award ceremony. Active and retired players, as well as coaches, were present in their numbers to witness the second edition of the awards ceremony.

At the end of the night, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey bagged the biggest honour to retain the player of the year award.

He also managed to take home the award for the best foreign-based player following his impressive season with the Spanish giant.

Former Kotoko head coach CK Akonnor emerged as the manager of the year with Felix Annan and Hearts of Oak’s Joseph Esso also taking home various individual accolades.

Below is the full list of winners on the night:

Ghana Footballer of the Year 2019 - Thomas Partey

Future Star Award - Mukarama Abdulai (Black Queens and Northern Ladies)

Women’s footballer of the year - Mukarama Abdulai

Home-Based Player of the Year - Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Foreign Based Player of the Year - Thomas Teye Partey

Goalkeeper of the Year - Felix Annan

Coach of the Year - Charles Kwablah Akonnor

Goal of The Year - Joseph Esso

Team of the Year 2019 - Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Living Legends Awards - Dogo Moro and Wilberforce Mfum

Thumbs-Up Award - Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG)