BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko Appoint New Communications Director; Sarfo Duku Given A New Role

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have appointed astute journalist, Kennedy Boakye Ansah as the new communications director of the club.

A press release signed and released by the Chief Executive Officer, George Amoakoh on Monday morning stated that Communication Manager, Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku will now head the Head of Administration and Legal Affairs whiles Kennedy Boakye Ansah of Ghana Television (GTV) fame is the new Public Relations Officer of the club.

“Management has with immediate effect re-assigned Samuel Sarfo Duku to be the Head of Administration and Legal Affairs of the club,” the statement said.

“He is to co-ordinate the affairs of all the departments in the club and report to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako.

"Consequently, Management has appointed [journalist] Kennedy Boakye Ansah as the Public Relation Officer of the club. His appointment also takes immediate effect,” the statement added.

It would be remembered that the Porcupine Warriors recently dissolved their 12 member communication team which was led by Lawyer Sarfo Duku.