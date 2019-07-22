Thomas Partey wins Ghana Footballer of the Year award for the second year running

Atletico Madrid midfield enforcer, Thomas Teye Partey has won the prestigious footballer of the year award at the Ghana Football Awards ceremony for the second year running.

At an award ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel on Sunday night to reward actors of the sport for their outstanding input during the 2018/2019 season, Partey managed to pick up the enviable award to crown a somewhat successful year in his career.

Thomas Partey beat strong competition from Black Queens forward Abdulai Mukarama and Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan to ensure he retained the award he picked up last year.

In the year under review, the midfielder excelled for Atletico Madrid and helped the Black Stars to secure qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Though the Stars couldn’t go far in the tournament, the 25-year-old midfielder played in all the team’s matches and scored one goal for his side.

In addition to the footballer of the year award, Thomas Partey also picked up the award for the foreign-based footballer of the year.