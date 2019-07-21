International Friendly: Kotoko Come From Behind To Beat Rahimo FC 2-1

Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has recorded their first win in pre-season after coming from behind to beat Burkina Faso champions Rahimo FC 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The two clubs are gearing towards the start of the CAF Champions League competition which is expected to take off from next month. Having secured qualification to participate, the sides opted to engage in the friendly to test their readiness for the challenge ahead.

Both teams displayed signs of rustiness in the early minutes of the first half but gradually picked up to treat supporters to some fine football. The away side took the lead on the 41st minute to ensure they went into the break with a deserved lead.

Kotoko resumed the second half with head coach Kjetil Zachariassen deciding to go in for as many as six changes.

The substitutes handed the home side some boost and particularly gave them stability in the midfielder.

Following a pulsating encounter, Kotoko pulled level on the 74th minute courtesy a goal from midfielder Martin Antwi. The player connected well to a corner kick from full-back Augustine Sefa and guided his header into the back of the net.

The Porcupine Warriors managed to contain the pressure from Rahimo FC and snatched the win in the dying minutes of the match courtesy a good strike from new signing Kelvin Andoh.

The win is the first for Kotoko under new manager Kjetil Zachariassen who recently joined from Regional rivals Obuasi Ashanti Gold.

Meanwhile, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been drawn against Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.