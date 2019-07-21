Eddie Nketiah Scores Twice As Arsenal Whip Fiorentina On US Pre-Season Tour

Ghanaian youngster, Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal beat Italian side Fiorentina 3-0 in the International Champions Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery opted for a youthful side spearheaded by the 20-year-old, who scored the winner against Bayern Munich this week.

Joe Willock completed Arsenal's third win of their four-match US tour.

They play Real Madrid in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday

Nketiah broke the deadlock in the 15th minute before substitutes Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette combined to set up an unmissable chance for him to make it two in the 65th minute.