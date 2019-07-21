AFCON 2019: Algeria Pocket $4.5m As AFCON Prize Moeny

For winning the 2019 Africa cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria will pocket $4.5m with the runners up Senegal going home with $2.5m.

Nigeria and Tunisia both of whom played the third-place match will receive $2 million dollars apiece.

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that a total of $14.2 million would be shared among the best eight teams at the 2019 Africa cup of Nations in the form of prize money.

AFCON 2019 was contested by 24 teams for the first time.

According to CAF, the money will be shared as follows

If a team gets knocked out from the quarter-final, they will be rewarded with $800,000.

The beaten semi-finalists who contest the third-place play-off will share$4m, with each getting $2m.

The prize money for the 2017 AFCON was slightly lower than the latest fund with the overall pot coming in at $12.2m-$2m less than 2019.

Cameroon won the tournament in 2017 and were paid $4m which is less than what Algeria got as 2019 champion. Beaten finalists, Egypt, got $2m while semi-finalists Ghana and Burkina Faso took home $1.5m each.