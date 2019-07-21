Modern Ghana logo

21.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Thousands Welcome Algeria Team After AFCON Triumph [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria were welcomed home by hundreds of thousands of supporters as they paraded down the capital city Algiers on Saturday.

They beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday to win their first title since 1990.

Captain Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester City winger, and his team-mates were greeted by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.

The bus was decorated with two stars to mark a second Cup of Nations triumph.

Enjoy more photos below.

721201955053 h41o266fey 107959521 gettyimages1156875547

721201955053 nsjum8x432 107959523 gettyimages11568830931

721201955054 uypcsferrm 107959525 gettyimages1156883173

721201955055 h41o266fea 107959581 hi055416905

721201955056 i41p266ffa 107959583 hi055417065

721201955057 vaqdtgfssn 107959592 mahrez

721201955058 h40o2s6eey 107959596 gettyimages1156951213

721201955225 1h830n4ayu 66976888 2073552439618882 6180771797974122496 n

721201955242 ptkwn0a442 66789043 341195786817950 2350144626209325056 n

721201955253 m6htk8v331 67097648 10157607924918394 2072884103337738240 n

721201955305 0f72ylkxwr 67185078 2073552399618886 7092384744058388480 n

721201955314 rvmypdb553 67234578 341196013484594 4737058162497028096 n

721201955318 0e72ylkxwr 67290771 2073552576285535 9068708636733210624 n

721201955323 qvmxpcb553 67391857 10157607924963394 5725506991174975488 n

721201955328 0g730m4yxt 67500268 10157607925008394 9098416057936248832 n

721201955336 vaqctgfssn 67531596 2073552539618872 8785957964541329408 n

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
