21.07.2019 Cup of Nations AFCON 2019: Thousands Welcome Algeria Team After AFCON Triumph [PHOTOS] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria were welcomed home by hundreds of thousands of supporters as they paraded down the capital city Algiers on Saturday.They beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday to win their first title since 1990.Captain Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester City winger, and his team-mates were greeted by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.The bus was decorated with two stars to mark a second Cup of Nations triumph.Enjoy more photos below. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
