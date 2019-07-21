AFCON 2019: Thousands Welcome Algeria Team After AFCON Triumph [PHOTOS]

2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria were welcomed home by hundreds of thousands of supporters as they paraded down the capital city Algiers on Saturday.

They beat Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday to win their first title since 1990.

Captain Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester City winger, and his team-mates were greeted by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.

The bus was decorated with two stars to mark a second Cup of Nations triumph.

