Freddy Kiwitt Adds African Belt To WBO European Title

Freddy Kiwitt on Saturday, 20th July 2019 stopped Samuel Turkson via a round 5 TKO to annex the ABU welterweight champion title belt at the Gym in Accra.

The Liberian native put up a marvellous performance to improve his record to 16 wins, 2 defeats with 9 of the victories secured by way of knockouts.

It was an overriding performance for the current World Boxing Organisation European Welterweight champion as he totally outclassed his opponent with some sweet power combinations and well-timed hooks.

The punishment was so much so that Turkson on the 5th round decided enough was enough as he decided not to respond to the ring call for further hostilities.

Box Office Sports Promotions, operated by Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, aspiring assembly member put together the great show which the UK based Freddy Kiwitt headlined the bill.

On the night, the WBO lightweight contender, BabyJet promotions Emmanuel Tagoe equally secured a round 6 TKO over Ishmael Aryeetey.

Sherrif Quaye also registered a TKO return against Joshua Owusu in a lightweight contest over 8.

Old Kingsway-Ussher Town Accra was thrilled with some wonderful boxing on the night.