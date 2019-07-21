Team Ghana Performs Well At JE Wilson Badminton Championship

Team Ghana is doing quite well at the JE Wilson International Badminton Championship in Accra Ghana.

At the time of filing this report, Ghana has qualified for a place at the third position which is remarkable looking at the top nations that are taking part.

Here are come pictures from the Sports Emporium in Accra.

President of Ghana Badminton Association, Evans Yeboah has commended the team for their good show.

He said the organisation has not been easy but Ghana has been able to host and prayed for companies to support sports so that more international competition would be held in Ghana.