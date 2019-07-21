Dreamland Sports Plus Stage Successful Adwadifo (Market Women) Ampe Challenge At Kaneshie Market

It was fun and excitement galore at the Kaneshie Market last Saturday when Dreams Sports Plus in collaboration with One on One Foundation and Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) organized the first-ever market women Ampe Challenge at the Kaneshie Market in Accra.

Over 30 groups registered to participate and after many rounds of Ampe action and skill display, Fresh Fish sellers pipped Polythene Bag Sellers 3-2 in the grand finale to win the first prize.

The well-built fish sellers went down 2-0 before levelling up 2-2 and grabbing the winner with artful jumping and clapping which the game is all about.

Madam Lydia Quaye, the queen mother of the Kaneshie Market Women Association thanked God, Almighty and the organisers for bringing exercise, and fun to the market.

She prayed for more improvement in the programme and the involvement of more sponsors and support from the media.

Madam Joyce Mahama, president of WOSPAG commended the participants and congratulated the winners.

She urged the market women to polish up and be tidy when selling as well as engage in regular exercising to remain fit and healthy.

Emmanuel Olla Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus also thanked the winners, participants and spectators.

He announced that other groups such as vegetable sellers, jewel sellers, cassava sellers, smoked fish sellers, yam sellers, used cloths sellers will join the two finalists at the Okaikoi Homowo Challenge to be held at the Bubuashie Bishop School park on 10th and 11th August 2019.

The interesting programme was sponsored by TCB Hair Products, Parle Biscuits, Ocean Spray, Action Mosquito Coil, Vitatop, Qualiplast and Paradise Pac Mineral Water.

It was held under the auspices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Some dignitaries like the Assemblymember for Bubuashie Hon. David Apaloo, executives of WOSPAG and the Acting Communications Director of the GOC graced the occasion.

The event was used to educate the market women on sanitation and the right ways of waste segregation.